The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on West Broadway Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rosewood Lane.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a fight at a church on Wallace Avenue.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported someone used their identity to file for unemployment benefits.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported that the fire alarm was going off. It was determined to be food burning on the stove.
• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Station Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street. A caller reported that a Nissan Sentra struck a Toyota Camry.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Switzer Road. A caller reported “lots of lumber was taken.”
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported that a window to a residence was open and wanted officers to perform a well-being check on his sister.
• At 7:17 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. The caller reported a lock had been tampered with.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported someone stole four packs of cigarettes and left.
• At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. It was determined no property had been taken.
• At 8:43 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas smell at Second Street School on West Second Street. Columbia Gas was contacted.
• At 9:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire at Big Bleu Tires on Holmes Street. It was determined to be a rubbish fire.
• At 10:53 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. The caller reported that an 18-year-old male hadn’t been seen since Saturday night and that this is the third time in three weeks that he had done this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.