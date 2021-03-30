blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on West Broadway Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rosewood Lane.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a fight at a church on Wallace Avenue.

• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported someone used their identity to file for unemployment benefits.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported that the fire alarm was going off. It was determined to be food burning on the stove.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Station Road. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 5:33 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street. A caller reported that a Nissan Sentra struck a Toyota Camry.

• At 5:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Switzer Road. A caller reported “lots of lumber was taken.”

• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported that a window to a residence was open and wanted officers to perform a well-being check on his sister.

• At 7:17 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. The caller reported a lock had been tampered with.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported someone stole four packs of cigarettes and left.

• At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. It was determined no property had been taken.

• At 8:43 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas smell at Second Street School on West Second Street. Columbia Gas was contacted.

• At 9:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire at Big Bleu Tires on Holmes Street. It was determined to be a rubbish fire.

• At 10:53 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. The caller reported that an 18-year-old male hadn’t been seen since Saturday night and that this is the third time in three weeks that he had done this.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription