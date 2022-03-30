blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:23 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Grandview Drive.

• At 7:29 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Mero Street. A caller reported a security guard was stuck in an elevator.

• At 8:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.

• At 9:14 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense near Paul Sawyier Public Library on Wapping Street. A caller reported seeing a male in a truck snort something up his nose with a dollar bill.

• At 9:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Lewis Street.

• At 10:49 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Laffoon Drive. A caller reported that she thought someone was inside her residence. Officers determined there was no one else in the home.

• At 1:51 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Tracey Lane. A caller reported a firearm was stolen last week.

• At 2:56 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

• At 3 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bondurant Drive near Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:50 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Dry Ridge Road.

• At 7:36 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a vehicle struck a construction vehicle. A caller advised a male’s arm may have been broken.

• At 9:06 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 10:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Blackburn Avenue. A caller reported someone may have tried to break into her vehicle.

