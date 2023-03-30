The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 4:35 a.m., deputies were called to a theft in progress on Fortune Drive. A caller reported a female took her keys.
• At 6:41 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and a Honda. A 62-year-old male complained of chest pain.
• At 7:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Laffoon Drive. A caller reported her neighbor stole her cat.
• At 8:59 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the Capitol parking garage on Capital Avenue.
• At 9:04 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meredith Avenue.
• At 9:28 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 9:50 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a male “kicked in the door, came inside toward the bedroom, opened the door and they locked eyes and he took off running.”
• At 10:20 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 11:42 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported several units were broken into.
• At 11:47 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Evergreen Road.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on West Main Street. A caller reported a work trailer had been damaged.
• At 1:14 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 1:49 p.m., officers were notified of a possible armed and dangerous person at Hill Student Center on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported a male in a basement computer lab had a gun that “may be fake but looks like a Glock.”
• At 4:30 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Evergreen Road.
• At 5:55 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:46 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on University Drive.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Jackson Drive.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:33 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Road.
• At 10:12 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walgreen’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female with a big purse was shoplifting.
