The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:13 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hickman Hill Road near Leestown Road.
• At 6:10 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:24 a.m., officers took a theft report on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet was stolen.
• At 7:05 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road were notified of a missing person.
• At 7:47 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 9:25 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported smoke inside a residence. Firefighters determined it was a faulty fireplace.
• At 9:57 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took an assault report.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone tried to get into apartments.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a package from Walmart had been stolen.
• At 1:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.
• At 2:35 p.m., city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Duncan Road intersection. A caller reported a two-vehicle head-on collision between a sedan and a Subaru Legacy. One male complained of neck and back pain.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar Tree on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle while she was in the store and “took everything.”
• At 3:26 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:22 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to ground fire on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:25 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Sioux Trail.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Douglas Avenue.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers and county fire responded to a ground fire on Langford Avenue.
• At 4:28 p.m., county fire was called to a structure fire on Strawberry Lane. A caller reported smoke coming from the top of a house.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire in a basement on Crestwood Drive.
• At 4:32 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Aderly Lane.
• At 4:59 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Clover Drive.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:12 p.m., city and county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Desha Drive. A caller reported a tree fell on and ruptured a gas line.
• At 5:13 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a trauma call at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a tree fell on a mobile home.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a tree fell on a house.
• At 5:17 p.m., city fire was called to a rescue on Murray Street. A caller reported a tree fell on a house.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to a rescue on Ashwood Court. A caller reported her juvenile child locked her out of the house.
• At 5:21 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 5:27 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Chinook Trail.
• At 5:28 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Evergreen Road.
• At 5:28 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Paul Sawyier Drive.
• At 5:30 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers and county fire conducted a fire investigation on Greenfields Lane.
• At 5:41 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 5:43 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Clearwater Lane.
• At 5:51 p.m., county fire was called to a smoke smell on Owenton Road.
• At 5:53 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Augusta Street.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Augusta Street.
• At 5:57 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:59 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Laffoon Drive.
• At 6:02 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Holly Street.
• At 6:03 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Donna Drive. A caller reported young kid with long hair wearing a gray hoodie with navy sleeves tried to get into their house then went through the backyard toward Hunters Trace.
• At 6:05 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Versailles Road.
• At 6:16 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Lucas Lane.
• At 6:28 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Man-O-War Drive.
• At 6:36 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a 68-year-old male was assaulted by his son.
• At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road.
• At 7:51 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Road.
• At 8:25 p.m., county fire was called to a smoke smell on Owenton Road.
• At 9:09 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported a female was “walking around shooting a gun.”
• At 9:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:05 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Ivy Avenue.
• At 10:06 p.m., city fire conducted a fire investigation on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 10:38 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Pebble Court.
• At 11:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male with a beard stole a case of beer.
Saturday
• At 12:24 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:29 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported some kids “were beating on the house and trying to come in the door.”
• At 8:38 a.m., city and county fire were called to a possible gas leak on Jett Boulevard across from KFC.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cliffside Drive.
• At 11:15 a.m., deputies were notified of an abuse complaint on Evergreen Road.
• At 11:56 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on West Broadway near Ann Street.
• At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 12:31 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hillview Court. A caller reported a gun was stolen.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female with short hair wearing all black and driving a white Lexus was “going through vehicles.”
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Freedom Drive.
• At 4:56 p.m., EMS was called to a rescue at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female injured her side while trying to move a chair.
• At 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.
• At 6:55 p.m., county fire conducted a fire investigation on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female was missing. The child was located at 8:04 p.m.
• At 10:06 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Poa Drive.
• At 11:35 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
Sunday
• At 12:22 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported a fight involving more than six people.
• At 12:32 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported hearing four shots.
• At 12:44 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported three men tried to jump him.
• At 1:07 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported hearing a loud shot and saw a person wearing dark clothing run. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 1:08 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.
• At 1:52 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Save-A-Lot on Versailles Road. A caller reported hearing a shot and said there was glass all over the parking lot.
• At 7:24 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:24 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on River Bend Road.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 9:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:36 a.m., deputies and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Chinook Trail.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male with a facial tattoo wearing a white T-shirt and shorts stole a bagful of items and left in a blue Ford F150. The suspect was arrested on a warrant at Hibbett Sports and allegedly confessed to the theft.
• At 1:02 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Bald Knob Road.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near University Lodge. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between an SUV and a truck.
• At 5:23 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Isaac Shelby Circle East. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 7:07 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:29 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a male hit him in the face and he was bleeding.
• At 8:57 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Laurel Street. A caller reported a juvenile female wearing a black and white tie-dye coat and black leggings ran away.
• At 9:06 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Capital Avenue near East Third Street.
• At 9:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.