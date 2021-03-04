blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 8:03 a.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane after someone broke a car window and stole a speaker.

• At 8:46 a.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers were called to West Second Street concerning a theft.

• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to Sunset Drive concerning a man waving a gun and yelling.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning the theft of a cell phone and money from the caller’s son.

• At 2:47 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, concerning a person walking around a building with a gun.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to Menominee Trail concerning the theft of gasoline from a truck.

• At 4:47 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to Cardwell Lane for a garage fire.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning three kids walking in waist deep water near the walking trail.

• At 5:05 p.m., deputies, officers and EMS personnel were called to Rosewood Lane concerning an assault.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Shell, Versailles Road, concerning a man who stole beer and ran from the store.

• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to Sunset Drive for an identity theft complaint.

