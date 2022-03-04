blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:14 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an unresponsive male near Pizza Hut on East Main Street. A caller, who is a paramedic, reported that the man, later identified as 54-year-old Walter Bell, of Frankfort, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:55 a.m. and the coroner was notified.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers took an assault report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two males “jumped” him.

• At 3:17 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Tammy’s Diner on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi truck and a vehicle. The semi was loaded with 60,000 pounds of scrap cardboard and Georgetown Road was shut down temporarily. A 20-year-old female asked to be checked out by medics.

 • At 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 near Louisville Road.

• At 3:58 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 4:55 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported doors and garage windows were busted out and “gang signs” were spray painted on the doors. The caller didn’t know when the vandalism occurred and advised the last time they were at the property was two months ago.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported someone ran over a customer’s foot with a vehicle and left the scene.

• At 9:37 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Shelby Street. A caller reported hearing someone trying to get in a residence. Officers advised a basement door was open.

