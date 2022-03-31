033122 Elizabeth Street fire

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 3:53 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported that it looked as though the whole house was on fire and said there was heavy smoke and flames. Frankfort Plant Board and Columbia Gas were notified. The fire was extinguished at 5:46 a.m.

• At 6:39 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Elizabeth Street.

• At 8:19 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Elizabeth Street.

• At 10 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 10:26 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Elizabeth Street.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend picked up her prescription for 90 pills at CVS. When she counted the medicine in the bottle there were only 40 pills and she advised she thinks he stole 50 of her pills.

• At 12:41 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:43 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:53 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.

• At 12:56 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Benson Valley Road.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Thornhill Bypass.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Rentals of America on Oakmont Lane.

• At 1:40 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:41 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:23 p.m., officers took an assault report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported her daughter “came inside and busted her nose.”

• At 3:11 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Elizabeth Street.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Hillview Court.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:46 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Democrat Drive.

• At 5:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Peaks Mill Road.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Capital Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a “sack of expensive, name-brand purses and wallets.”

• At 7:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 7:59 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a ground fire on Fortune Drive.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:11 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported a male with a gun was trying to fight him and had been following him. The caller advised the male has “threatened to kill him multiple times.”

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported that they think someone is inside stealing from a condemned property.

• At 9:48 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at lower Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a rifle.

• At 10 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported two females and a male were physically fighting.

• At 11:33 p.m., officers and county fire were called to a ground fire on Steadmantown Lane.

