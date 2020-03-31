blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 3:56 a.m., officers were called to Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Vandalay Drive, concerning an assault. The caller said the incident happened near Walmart as he left the hospital. 

• At 6:49 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a business and took cartons of cigarettes.

• At 6:51 a.m., firefighters responded to a trash fire on Bald Knob Road.

• At 6:55 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after someone stole a handgun from the caller’s vehicle.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Westwood Drive after someone rummaged through a vehicle.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue after a vehicle was damaged during the night.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Bellemeade Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road for a credit card fraud complaint.

• At 2:15 p.m., county firefighters responded to a house fire on Roscoe Court. The fire started in the garage and caused extensive damage to the garage and house. No one was injured. 

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Bellemeade Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.

• At 6:10 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Strathmore Drive.

• At 6:15 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Reilly Road.

• At 6:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Taylor Branch Road for a controlled burn.

• At 6:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Mills Lane for a controlled burn.

• At 6:55 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Coolbrook Drive.

• At 7:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Devils Hollow Road for a controlled burn.

• At 9:41 p.m., officers were called to Doctors Drive for an alarm sounding.

• At 9:54 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road for an alarm sounding.

• At 10:48 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on St. Clair Street.

• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments concerning a stolen purse.

