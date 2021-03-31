blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:04 a.m., officers and deputies were called to an intoxicated driver on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 12:16 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on St. Johns Road. A caller reported that someone broke into a vehicle and attempted to break into the house. She said a wallet was stolen from the vehicle.

• At 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Marlowe Court.

• At 10:23 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:43 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Isaac Shelby Circle West.

• At 10:44 a.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Whitebridge Lane.

• At 12:23 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Great Buffalo Trace. The caller reported that a contractor had hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street.

• At 1:29 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire at Speedway on Isaac Shelby Circle West. The caller reported “a cigarette was thrown into the mulch and the wind is making the smoke pick up.” No flames were reported, just smoke.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard.

• At 3:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:42 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Lawrence Street.

• At 4:01 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire at Starbucks on U.S. 127 South. The caller reported the mulch close to the building was smoking.

• At 4:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 5:12 p.m., deputies, officers, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East involving multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer. All I-64 eastbound lanes were closed for several hours.

• At 5:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Allnutt Drive.

• At 5:32 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on St. Johns Road.

• At 6:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Harrodswood Road. A property manager reported that someone broke into a residence and “threw baby formula everywhere.” There was also a crack in the bedroom window.

• At 6:36 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident in a parking lot on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:17 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Triplett Avenue.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called regarding a missing person on Grand Avenue. The caller reported that a 16-year-old boy hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

• At 8:30 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:05 p.m., deputies were called to a stolen vehicle on Cherrywood Drive.

• At 9:33 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a missing person on Holmes Street. The person returned home.

