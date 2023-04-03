The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:07 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wildwood Place.
• At 5:57 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Windsor Drive. A caller reported someone stole change and tools from his unlocked Chevy Silverado overnight.
• At 7:56 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:21 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:20 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Democrat Drive.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane near the East-West Connector.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bondurant Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Toyota Corolla and a black SUV.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bondurant Drive near Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported $80 worth of phone cases and a Ring doorbell were stolen from her doorstep.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Swap Shop on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported sports cards and other items were stolen and said there is footage of the theft.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:49 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Jason Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male had been missing since sunset. He was located at a friend’s house at 11:03 p.m.
• At 11:08 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
Saturday
• At 12:47 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Reilly Road.
• At 6:12 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft in progress on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a female was breaking into vehicles.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:21 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cherry Lane.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident between two vehicles near Sunoco on East Main Street.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters.
• At 2:09 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64 West.
• At 3:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bobby Jones Boulevard.
• At 5:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported two males were physically fighting.
• At 6 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue.
• At 7:36 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Cedar Road.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing seven shots from what sounded like a handgun.
Sunday
• At 6:27 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported his ex-girlfriend remotely hacked into his phone.
• At 8:08 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:28 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Discount Tobacco on East Main Street. A caller reported someone broke in overnight and stole a safe, money and other items.
• At 1:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone “busted down the door and tore some pipes out.”
• At 2:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Vandalay Drive.
• At 3:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 5:32 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone spent $800 on her debit card.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Dale Avenue.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Elkhorn Court.
• At 7:21 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Tracy Lane. A caller reported she and her sister got into a physical fight earlier. The caller said she had a busted lip and a knot on the side of her head.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Versailles Road.
• At 8 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone stole two boxes of her belongings. The items were returned.
• At 9:36 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Kentucky Avenue.
