The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:21 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Collins Street. A caller reported he used a gun against someone in self-defense in Louisville and came to Frankfort for safety. The caller advised that a male “kept punching him in the ribs, busted his lip and kept pulling him back into a residence as he was trying to leave.” Louisville Metro Police were notified.

• At 2:42 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported she and her mother got into a fight and that her mother left about an hour before. The caller advised her mother was walking and has a history of breathing problems.

• At 3:55 a.m., city and county fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on John Davis Drive.

• At 8:57 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Main Street in Shelbyville.

• At 9:40 a.m., city firefighters were called to a gas leak on Steele Street. The caller advised she had already contacted Columbia Gas and the family had evacuated the residence.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at My Guadalajara on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer left without paying on March 25 and was supposed to come back and pay their bill.

• At 12:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a stepdaughter “destroyed the house and stole items.”

• At 2:58 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 4:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported several units had been broken into.

• At 5:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 6:53 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. An alarm company reported a Honda Odyssey hit the curb and messed up a tire. There were no injuries sustained in the accident.

• At 9:06 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Ashwood Court. A caller reported hearing five or six shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 9:48 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a call of a woman in labor on Holmes Street. A caller reported a friend was in labor with her sixth baby and the contractions were two minutes apart.

• At 11:59 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Beckham Avenue.

