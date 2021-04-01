The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:33 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A female reported being physically assaulted on Shelby Street.
• At 1:01 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Colonial Trace. A caller reported someone in a dark-color old Ford stole his metal trailer with white hubcaps.
• At 4:09 a.m., officers were called to a shot fired on Colonial Trace. A caller reported hearing one gunshot.
• At 7:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported that a vehicle was broken into overnight and change was stolen.
• At 7:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 on-ramp.
• At 8:06 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hill Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broken into an apartment on Monday.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Campbell Street. A caller reported a truck was broken into overnight.
• At 9:38 a.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported he hadn’t seen his 15-year-old daughter since Sunday. He said he had talked to her on the phone but she wouldn’t come home or go to school. He believes she might be in Lexington.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ashwood Place on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole a catalytic converter.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. A person reported a gun and checkbook had been stolen on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported that her mother “steals ‘smoke sticks’ from her because she does not want them in the house.”
• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:24 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an assault on Cherrywood Drive.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Moscoe Avenue.
• At 4:46 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Dry Ridge Road.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Elkhorn Court.
