The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 1:35 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.

• At 7:09 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Minuteman Parkway. 

• At 9:03 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Lawrenceburg Road concerning a suspected shoplifter in custody.

• At 10:30 a.m., firefighters were called to Shadrick Ferry Road for a controlled burn.

• At 1:22 p.m., firefighters were called to Sullivan Lane for a controlled burn.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to River View Park on Wilkinson Boulevard concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane after someone broke into a vehicle and stole speakers.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive after someone broke into a vehicle and took seven bullets.

• At 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to Preston Way for a controlled burn.

• At 3:20 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Grafenburg Road involving a garbage truck and a pickup truck. 

• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to West Main Street concerning the theft of a purse from a vehicle.

• At 5:37 p.m, firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sonuding on East Main Street.

• At 7:23 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 8:49 p.m., officers were called to Sea Hero Road concerning an alleged employee theft of $20,000 in lottery tickets.

• At 10:38 p.m., officers were called to White Cliffs Lane concerning an assault between siblings.

