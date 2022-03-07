blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 10:56 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a garage was possibly on fire. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn.

• At 1:26 p.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint at The Academy on Democrat Drive.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint near Art’s Electric on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing three shots possibly from a 9mm gun.

• At 2:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported a person was in possession of drugs.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported an apartment was broken into and a knife and $100 gift card were stolen.

• At 3:54 p.m., county firefighters were called to a gas smell at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Versailles Road. A caller reported they had been smelling gas all week and getting headaches. EMS was declined.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Comanche Trail. A caller reported a juvenile ran away from a vehicle. The juvenile was located at 5:31 p.m.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Mockingbird Lane.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported her juvenile grandson left with friends and was not answering his cellphone. He was located at 10:49 p.m.

• At 9:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on East Third Street. A caller reported seeing smoke but not flames and advised she had left the stove burner on.

Saturday

• At 12:03 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street. A manager at the motel reported he accidentally shot his gun in the parking lot while getting out of a vehicle.

• At 7:59 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a gas leak at Southern States on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a strong odor of gas in the area. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 8:13 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Richliev Lane.

• At 9:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Birch Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from an unlocked truck overnight.

• At 9:59 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Noel Avenue.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.

• At 1:55 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Duncan Road.

• At 4 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

• At 7:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 10:16 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. One caller reported hearing four rounds. Another caller said they heard five rounds from what sounded like a handgun and a third caller stated she heard 10 shots.

• At 10:51 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Highwood Drive.

Sunday

• At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported hearing three more shots in the area from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 1:09 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Catfish Alley.

• At 6:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a watch was stolen.

• At 10:57 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:26 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS and the coroner responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at AutoZone on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male pedestrian was struck by a car. Deputies performed CPR and a Kentucky State Police reconstruction team was called in.

• At 11:32 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported someone used her information to open an account with a loan company.

• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing eight shots.

• At 1:27 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported being assaulted by their father. EMS was declined.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported three male shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Sunoco on East Main Street. A caller reported a male was hitting a female.

• At 4:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Harrodsburg Lane.

• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A female caller reported a person in a red Camaro threw something and it hit the side of her vehicle.

• At 8:23 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64 East.

• At 10:12 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription