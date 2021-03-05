blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 9:05 a.m., deputies were called to Storage Pal, Twilight Trail, after someone broke into a storage unit and removed property.

• At 10:42 a.m., officers were called to Jeannette Avenue concerning a person using the caller’s information to apply for unemployment benefits.

• At 11:01 a.m., firefighters responded to an elevator alarm sounding at Dominion Living Center, Leonardwood Drive.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers were called to Marathon, Leonardwood Drive, concerning an attempted burglary, which was recorded on video surveillance.

• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 3:07 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet.

