The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:22 a.m., officers were called to Riverford Crossing Apartments, John Davis Drive, after someone broke into a vehicle and stole cash.
• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Shelby Street concerning a burglary.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 2:01 p.m., deputies were called to Self Storage Center, Leestown Road, after someone entered a unit and took china and other items.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers were called to Equine Way concerning an attempted burglary at a house.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone entered an apartment and stole furniture.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers were called to Flamingo Avenue concerning a fraudulent unemployment insurance claim.
• At 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Jones Lane after a dog fell into Elkhorn Creek near the Switzer Covered Bridge. The dog was stuck on a log and wold not come to the caller.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning stolen packages.
• At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Keeneland Court for a fraud complaint.
• At 10:33 p.m., deputies were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a stolen handgun.
• At 11:53 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a person in a parking lot with a gun.
Saturday
• At 1:38 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a stolen vehicle and keys.
• At 6:53 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 4:11 p.m., deputies were called to Tracy Lane for a shots fired complaint.
• At 5:02 p.m., deputies were called to Isaac Shelby Circle concerning a fraudulent unemployment claim.
• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue after a person took envelopes containing “important” information.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to Old Soldiers Lane concerning an assault the previous day.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft complaint.
• At 8:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Wren Avenue concerning an open fire.
Sunday
• At 2:52 a.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, for a shots fired complaint.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Tinderwood Drive concerning a fraudulent unemployment complaint.
• At 10:03 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:07 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a stolen phone.
