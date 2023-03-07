The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:40 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 76-year-old male on Laurel Street.
• At 7:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 57-year-old female at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:37 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Maple Avenue.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two women stole a cart full of groceries and left in a gray van 30 minutes prior.
• At 12:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported his mother was “trying to steal his dog and take it to Lexington.”
• At 12:59 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Rouse Avenue. A caller reported a male in a blue truck shot a shotgun three times and left.
• At 1:40 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Valley View Trailer Park on Holmes Street.
• At 1:50 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Fourth Street.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Winding Way Drive.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Frankfort Transit bus with four adult passengers and a Honda Civic.
• At 5:36 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported someone broke his window and was refusing to leave.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Grandview Drive.
• At 6:55 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Aderly Lane near Tyburn Lane. A caller reported smoke was coming out of a residence. Firefighters determined it was an illegal controlled burn.
• At 6:58 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Penn Station on Brighton Park Bouelvard. A caller, who works at the restaurant, reported being scammed out of $900.
• At 8:15 p.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Woodhill Lane.
• At 9 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One female complained of head pain and was bleeding from an arm.
• At 11:10 p.m., city and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Leathers Lane.
• At 11:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Applebee’s Grill & Bar on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two females left in a Nissan SUV without paying their $40 bar tab.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.