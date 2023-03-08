blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Versailles Road near Hanly Lane. A caller reported a female in a Nissan Rogue pulled a gun on her at a traffic light. The caller said the female pulled into Shell at the Duncan Road intersection.

