The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:34 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Duncan Road. An off-duty Woodford County firefighter reported smoke was coming from the attic of a residence. The fire was extinguished at 10:20 a.m.

• At 8:01 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Keeneland Court. A caller reported a gas lamp burst overnight. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 8:09 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-door sedan hydroplaned into a tree near the 53-mile marker. A female was checked out by EMS due to airbag deployment.

• At 8:43 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle was in a ditch near the 58-mile marker.

• At 9:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on Kimberly Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen by a roommate.

• At 9:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported tools were stolen from a construction site overnight.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hawthorne Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away from home. He was located and returned home at 3:50 p.m.

• At 4:04 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at WesBanco on Ann Street. A caller reported a person was stuck in an elevator. The person was rescued from the elevator at 4:56 p.m. and management was contacted.

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported AirPods had been stolen or lost.

• At 4:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 9:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported someone broke into a storage unit.

• At 9:21 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Douglas Avenue.

