The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 7:34 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Duncan Road. An off-duty Woodford County firefighter reported smoke was coming from the attic of a residence. The fire was extinguished at 10:20 a.m.
• At 8:01 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Keeneland Court. A caller reported a gas lamp burst overnight. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 8:09 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-door sedan hydroplaned into a tree near the 53-mile marker. A female was checked out by EMS due to airbag deployment.
• At 8:43 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle was in a ditch near the 58-mile marker.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on Kimberly Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen by a roommate.
• At 9:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported tools were stolen from a construction site overnight.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hawthorne Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away from home. He was located and returned home at 3:50 p.m.
• At 4:04 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at WesBanco on Ann Street. A caller reported a person was stuck in an elevator. The person was rescued from the elevator at 4:56 p.m. and management was contacted.
• At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported AirPods had been stolen or lost.
• At 4:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 9:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported someone broke into a storage unit.
• At 9:21 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Douglas Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.