The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 9:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:43 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a flatbed trailer was stolen overnight.
• At 10:01 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leslie Avenue.
• At 10:20 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Country Lane near the back of Two Creeks. The caller advised smoke could be seen from Georgetown Road.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Collision Center Drive.
• At 10:47 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Glencove Street.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Admirals Landing.
• At 4:21 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Smoot Lane. A caller reported people were shooting into a dirt pile and the bullets were ricocheting near the caller’s residence.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported someone turned on the outside faucet at her house and it had been on since Saturday.
• At 7:31 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cedar Crest Lane.
• At 7:58 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Fast Freddy’s Car Wash. A caller reported a head-on accident between a Ford F-250 and a Chevy Tahoe. The caller advised one of the drivers appeared to be intoxicated. That driver was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 9:02 p.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 11:53 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cedar Crest Lane.
