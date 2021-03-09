blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 5:27 a.m., officers were called to Chandler Avenue concerning an attempted burglary. A statue on the porch was vandalized.

• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union, High Street, after parts were stolen from a vehicle.

• At 9:46 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning an assault.

• At 10:01 a.m., deputies were called to Mount Zion Road concerning a person who filed a tax return in the caller’s name.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a shooting at University Lodge, East Main Street. 

• At 10:23 a.m., deputies were called to Devils Hollow Road concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 11:03 a.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive after someone tried to break into a residence.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took property.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, after someone broke into an apartment. The open door was found by staff.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Capital Pharmacy and Medical Equipment, East Main Street, after the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.

• At 5:38 p.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Street concerning a theft of a car, cell phone and money.

• At 5:49 p.m., deputies were called to Appomattox Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 6:52 p.m., deputies were called to Park Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Brick Alley, St. Clair Street, for a disturbance.

• AT 7:46 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning three people trying to break into an apartment.

• At 10:24 p.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after someone broke into a residence and stole a television and a video game system.

