The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 5:27 a.m., officers were called to Chandler Avenue concerning an attempted burglary. A statue on the porch was vandalized.
• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union, High Street, after parts were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning an assault.
• At 10:01 a.m., deputies were called to Mount Zion Road concerning a person who filed a tax return in the caller’s name.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a shooting at University Lodge, East Main Street.
• At 10:23 a.m., deputies were called to Devils Hollow Road concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive after someone tried to break into a residence.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took property.
• At 1:51 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, after someone broke into an apartment. The open door was found by staff.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Capital Pharmacy and Medical Equipment, East Main Street, after the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.
• At 5:38 p.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Street concerning a theft of a car, cell phone and money.
• At 5:49 p.m., deputies were called to Appomattox Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 6:52 p.m., deputies were called to Park Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Brick Alley, St. Clair Street, for a disturbance.
• AT 7:46 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning three people trying to break into an apartment.
• At 10:24 p.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after someone broke into a residence and stole a television and a video game system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.