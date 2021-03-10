The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:08 a.m., officers, deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. The fire was controlled in a fire pit.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station. The caller reported medication had been stolen from her vehicle.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on US 127 North.
• At 9:45 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller reported a 13-year-old female was trying to run away.
• At 10:24 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Waffle House on Versailles Road after a man left without paying for his food.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers were notified that the missing 13-year-old female was found on East Main Street and Beechwood Avenue.
• At 11:18 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of US 127 South and Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ewing Street.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on US 127 South.
• At 2:01 p.m., deputies were called to a ground fire on US 127 South. It was determined the fire was in Anderson County and it was put out with an extinguisher.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road after a man attempted to steal beer.
• At 3 p.m., officers took a theft report at Harbor Freight Tools on US 127 South after “people went out the back with a lot of expensive stuff.”
• At 4:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a trespasser on Hoover Road.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station after a person stole checks in Lawrenceburg and used them at Smoker Friendly on Louisville Road.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Versailles Road.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Owenton Avenue. The caller said rental property was vandalized and items were stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.