The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:08 a.m., officers, deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. The fire was controlled in a fire pit.

• At 8:16 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station. The caller reported medication had been stolen from her vehicle.

• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on US 127 North.

• At 9:45 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller reported a 13-year-old female was trying to run away.

• At 10:24 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Waffle House on Versailles Road after a man left without paying for his food.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers were notified that the missing 13-year-old female was found on East Main Street and Beechwood Avenue.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of US 127 South and Leonardwood Drive.

• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ewing Street.

• At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on US 127 South.

• At 2:01 p.m., deputies were called to a ground fire on US 127 South. It was determined the fire was in Anderson County and it was put out with an extinguisher.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road after a man attempted to steal beer.

• At 3 p.m., officers took a theft report at Harbor Freight Tools on US 127 South after “people went out the back with a lot of expensive stuff.”

• At 4:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a trespasser on Hoover Road.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station after a person stole checks in Lawrenceburg and used them at Smoker Friendly on Louisville Road.

• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Versailles Road.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Owenton Avenue. The caller said rental property was vandalized and items were stolen.

