blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:26 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Noel Avenue. A caller reported her foster son was last seen at 11:45 p.m. the night before. He returned home at 5:46 a.m.

• At 1:47 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Moss Lane Spur. A caller reported a 51-year-old male was last seen an hour before.

• At 7:22 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:08 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Silverado and Ford car and said one vehicle was in a ditch.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 8:28 a.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive near U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an accident involving a Chevy Equinox. One female complained of an injury.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 9:31 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:40 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Woods Way. A caller reported shingles were stolen from a job site over the weekend.

• At 10:20 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Airport Road. A caller reported smelling natural gas throughout a building. Columbia Gas was notified and reported that burnt motor grease was the source of the smell.

• At 10:29 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near Fair Oaks Lane.

• At 2:49 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Prosperous Place.

• At 3:33 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak at McCullin Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. No hazardous conditions were found.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:11 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a Kia Soul crossed the median. One person complained of shoulder pain.

• At 4:37 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a semi truck hit a Mazda 3 at Exit 58. A 42-year-old male complained of shoulder and back pain and a 26-year-old male was bleeding and complained of head pain.

• At 6:07 p.m., county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Royal Parkway. A caller reported a white truck was on fire. The fire was extinguished at 6:21 p.m.

• At 10:46 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a drug offense on Forest Hill Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription