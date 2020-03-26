The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 5:03 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Secretariat Way.
• At 6:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Hickory Drive.
• At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue after a window was damaged at a neighboring house.
• At 9:47 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Steele Street.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Eastover Drive.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Democratic Drive.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a person trying to steal the caller’s internet service.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Stockton Road.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a stolen debit card and cellphone.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers took a report concerning an assault. The caller said someone slapped her on the face at Walmart on March 5.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies took a call concerning a person shooting a firearm near Bald Knob Road. Deputies said it is not illegal to shoot in the county.
• At 5:07 p.m., firefighters were called to Lucas Lane for a controlled burn.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Lafayette Drive concerning a stolen checkbook from a vehicle.
• At 5:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Harp Pike.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to Kroger West on Lawrenceburg Road after someone dropped a paint can that splattered on the caller’s vehicle.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault.
• At 9:43 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an alleged rape.
• At 10:36 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Seneca Trail.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue concerning a person making threats on Facebook about a gun.
• At 10:56 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Lane View Drive.
