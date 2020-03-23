blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 5:33 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the westbound 48 mile marker. The accident was located near the 44 mile marker in Shelby County.

• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, 320 Leonardwood Drive, for an attempted burglary. A passerby found a broken window.

• At 9:36 a.m., deputies were called to Shadrick Ferry Road concerning a stolen trailer.

• At 11 a.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road concerning a stolen computer.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive after tires were slashed on a vehicle.

• At 6:36 p.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury motorcycle accident on Benson Valley Road near the railroad tracks.

• At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to Sunset Drive after a 1-year-old child was found walking in the road. The child was returned to its father.

• At 8:12 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning people selling drugs. 

• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Drive concerning a theft of mail.

Saturday

• At 11:43 a.m., deputies were called to Iron Drive after someone broke into three vehicles.

• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a possible burglary at a vacant house.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Tracy’s Sand and Gravel on Owenton Road concerning a theft of tools.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a man who took a carton of cigarettes.

• At 5:29 p.m., deputies were called to Indian Gap Road concerning a damaged mail box.

• At 7:43 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival on Leonardwood Drive concerning a broken window at the store.

• At 8:23 p.m., officers were called to Wendy’s on Versailles Road concerning possible drug activity.

• At 10:39 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on Versailles Road concerning suspected drug activity.

Sunday

• At 7:04 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning people selling drugs.

• At 8:02 a.m., officers were flagged down on Steele Street for a possible chimney fire. 

• At 1:28 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for suspected drug activity.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to University Drive concerning a theft.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to Lee Court concerning a a person who did not pay for a taxi ride.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:35 p.m., officers were called to JCPenny, U.S. 127, concerning an assault with a box cutter. The incident occurred in Woodford County and was transferred to the Kentucky State Police.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue concerning a stolen package.

• At 6:28 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a person using methamphetamine.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127 South, concerning the theft of a basket of meat products valued at $100.

