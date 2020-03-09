The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:22 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Chenault Road.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers were called to Ivy Street concerning a person threatening to shoot the caller and holding her against her will.
• At 9:48 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a sexual assault which occurred in December or January.
• At 11:04 a.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue for a theft complaint.
• At 11:31 a.m., firefighters were called to Leawood Drive for a smell of smoke.
• At 12:53 p.m., deputies took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road for a theft.
• At 1:25 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street concerning a theft.
• At 4:58 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a stolen purse.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to New Harvest Assembly of God on U.S. 127 after a trailer had sunk into the parking lot.
• At 7:07 p.m., firefighters were called to Noel Avenue concerning an illegal burn.
Saturday
• At 8:24 a.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive after a vehicle was damaged during the night.
• At 9:06 a.m., firefighters were called to Dry Ridge Road for a controlled burn.
• At 9:27 a.m., firefighters were called to Royal Parkway for a controlled burn.
• At 9:31 a.m., firefighters were called to Peaks Mill Road for a controlled burn.
• At 10:04 a.m., firefighters were called to Owenton Road for a controlled burn.
• At 11:20 a.m., firefighters were called to First Church of God on Burlington Lane for a mulch fire.
• At 12:17 p.m., deputies were called to Mills Lane concerning an assault. The caller declined medical attention.
• At 1:14 p.m., firefighters were called to Deerwood Drive for a controlled burn.
• At 1:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Sullivan Lane for a controlled burn.
• At 1:37 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leestown Lane.
• At 3:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Bittersweet Lane.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Witnesses said a minivan hit a tree.
• At 7:58 p.m., firefighters were called to Myrtle Avenue for a smell of smoke.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road for a stolen vehicle.
Sunday
• At 1 a.m., officers were called to St. Clair Street concerning a stolen vehicle containing a purse and car seats.
• At 4:56 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Bald Knob Road.
• At 6:20 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 6:28 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Colonial Trace.
• At 10:16 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Hunters Trace.
• At 10:41 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Harp Pike.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to Franklin Avenue concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 1:44 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leestown Lane.
• At 2:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Old Glenns Creek Road for a kitchen fire. The house was unoccupied. Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive concerning a lost wallet.
• At 4:27 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Hillway Lane.
• At 5:35 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 5:41 p.m. and 7:28 p.m., firefighters were called to Old Glenns Creek Road for a fire investigation.
• At 7:40 p.m., firefighters were called to Cedar Road for a controlled burn.
• At 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to Bald Knob Road for a controlled burn.
• At 7:52 p.m., officers were called to American Way concerning an assault. The victim declined medical attention.
• At 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Clearwater Lane for a report of shots or fireworks being fired.
• At 9:17 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a report of shots being fired.
• At 9:24 p.m., officers took a report for a missing person on Quachita Trail.
• At 9:56 p.m., officers took a report for a missing person on Old Lawrenceburg Road. The person later returned home.
• At 10:33 p.m., firefighters were called to Juniper Hills Park for a small fire.
