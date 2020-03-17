blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 1:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Comanche Trail.

• At 2:35 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Chamberlain Avenue.

• At 3:31 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive after someone broke into two vehicles.

• At 8:06 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Holmes Street. The resident reported smoke in the residence that was ultimately traced to the furnace. The electricity was disconnected from the furnace and the house was ventilated.

• At 9:14 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road after someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and attempted to break into a business.

• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive after someone reportedly broke into a vehicle.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to Grama Drive after credit cards and a driver’s license were taken from a vehicle.

• At 1:44 p.m., deputies were called to Pea Ridge Road after someone broke into a residence. 

• At 2:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:26 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning an assault near the Marathon station. The caller said the suspect may have been armed. The caller was not injured.

• At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Landings Drive.

• At 8 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Shelby Street.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Landings Drive. The house was fully involved. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with arm and leg burns. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen.

• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue regarding a burglary.

• At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street regarding a burglary.

