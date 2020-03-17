The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 1:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Comanche Trail.
• At 2:35 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Chamberlain Avenue.
• At 3:31 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive after someone broke into two vehicles.
• At 8:06 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Holmes Street. The resident reported smoke in the residence that was ultimately traced to the furnace. The electricity was disconnected from the furnace and the house was ventilated.
• At 9:14 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 9:52 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road after someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and attempted to break into a business.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive after someone reportedly broke into a vehicle.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to Grama Drive after credit cards and a driver’s license were taken from a vehicle.
• At 1:44 p.m., deputies were called to Pea Ridge Road after someone broke into a residence.
• At 2:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning an assault near the Marathon station. The caller said the suspect may have been armed. The caller was not injured.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Landings Drive.
• At 8 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Shelby Street.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Landings Drive. The house was fully involved. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with arm and leg burns. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue regarding a burglary.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street regarding a burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.