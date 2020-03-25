blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:05 a.m. and 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Silver Lake Boulevard.

• At 2:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Doctors Drive.

• At 6:51 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning someone trying to break into a vacant house.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers were called to the 58-mile marker on Interstate 64 concerning a driver who tried to force the caller off the highway three times and brandished a revolver.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Westwood Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 10:47 a.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail concerning an assault involving a 7-year-old child. The child had several bruises, according to the caller.

• At 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Chamberlin Avenue.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning an assault. The caller did not want EMS to respond.

• At 3:44 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Taylor Branch Road.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to Westover Road regarding a sexual offense that allegedly happened several years ago.

• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a verbal abuse complaint. The alleged act occurred in Lexington and was transferred to Lexington Police.

• At 7:11 p.m., officers were called to Cedarcrest Lane concerning a missing laptop computer.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 43-mile marker. The call was transferred to Shelby County.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.

• At 9:36 p.m., deputies were called to East Georgetown Road regarding a car theft in progress.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription