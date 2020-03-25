The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:05 a.m. and 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Silver Lake Boulevard.
• At 2:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Doctors Drive.
• At 6:51 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning someone trying to break into a vacant house.
• At 7:59 a.m., officers were called to the 58-mile marker on Interstate 64 concerning a driver who tried to force the caller off the highway three times and brandished a revolver.
• At 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Westwood Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail concerning an assault involving a 7-year-old child. The child had several bruises, according to the caller.
• At 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Chamberlin Avenue.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning an assault. The caller did not want EMS to respond.
• At 3:44 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Taylor Branch Road.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to Westover Road regarding a sexual offense that allegedly happened several years ago.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding a verbal abuse complaint. The alleged act occurred in Lexington and was transferred to Lexington Police.
• At 7:11 p.m., officers were called to Cedarcrest Lane concerning a missing laptop computer.
• At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 43-mile marker. The call was transferred to Shelby County.
• At 8:17 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 9:36 p.m., deputies were called to East Georgetown Road regarding a car theft in progress.
• At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.
