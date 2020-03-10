blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 5:30 a.m., officers were called to Valley Brook Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 7:14 a.m., firefighters were called to Crystal Brook Apartments on Louisville Road for a possible structure fire. Firefighters found a small fire in the mulch.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road regarding a theft.

• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Patton Lane regarding a theft of tools and property from a truck.

• At 10:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding at Green Fields Lane.

• At 11:13 a.m., firefighters responded to a gas leak on Holmes Street.

• At 11:35 a.m., deputies took a report concerning property being pawned without permission.

• At 12:27 p.m., officers took a report concerning an identity theft.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a possible shoplifter.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning an assault and a fight.

• At 3:32 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a motorcycle accident on Ninevah Road.

• At 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted burglary on Ninevah Road. 

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a possible assault.

• At 5:06 p.m., deputies were called to Ninevah Road regarding an attempted burglary.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center about a possible sexual assault.

• At 7:50 p.m., firefighters were called to Mills Lane for a controlled burn.

• At 8:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Adams Lane for a controlled burn that got out of control.

• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to Hampton Inn, U.S. 127, regarding a fight in progress.

