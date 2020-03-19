blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 3:19 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Sea Hero Road.

• At 4:01 a.m, officers responded to an alarm sounding on Fair Oaks Lane.

• At 4:08 a.m., officers were called to Speedway, 1001 Louisville Road, after a man took two cans of beer and left on foot.

• At 6:56 a.m., officers were called to Ann Street after someone broke into an office.

• At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to Shelby Street for suspected drug activity.

• At 7:35 a.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 8:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 9:15 a.m., officers were called to Burlington Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 9:34 a.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive concerning a missing juvenile. The person was later located.

• At 9:55 a.m., officers were called to Brawner Street concerning a theft of firearms.

• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to Meagher Avenue concerning the theft of a portable generator.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a theft of air conditioners.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Battle Alley.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to Hardy Street for a theft of knives.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to Spring Street for a possible identity theft.

