The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 5:18 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for a report of shots fired.

• At 7:05 a.m., officers were called to Highwood Drive after a firearm was stolen from a vehicle during the night. 

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Colonial Trace after someone broke into a van and took a tablet computer.

• At 11:51 a.m., officers took a report at the police department about a stolen credit card that was used in Frankfort.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive concerning a stolen wallet.

• At 2:48 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Kohl’s, 7700 John Davis Drive, for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive concerning a stolen coat and keys.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Cove Spring Road for a possible  accident with injuries.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers were called to Capital Avenue for a fight in progress under the bridge. 

• At 8:41 p.m., officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an accident with injuries on Owenton Road.

