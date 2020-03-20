The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 5:18 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for a report of shots fired.
• At 7:05 a.m., officers were called to Highwood Drive after a firearm was stolen from a vehicle during the night.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Colonial Trace after someone broke into a van and took a tablet computer.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers took a report at the police department about a stolen credit card that was used in Frankfort.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 2:48 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Kohl’s, 7700 John Davis Drive, for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive concerning a stolen coat and keys.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Cove Spring Road for a possible accident with injuries.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers were called to Capital Avenue for a fight in progress under the bridge.
• At 8:41 p.m., officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an accident with injuries on Owenton Road.
