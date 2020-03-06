The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• At 7:39 a.m., officers were called to Kendallwood Drive concerning possible stolen property.
• At 7:41 a.m., officers were called to Speedway, 387 Versailles Road, about a forgery complaint.
• At 7:57 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on West Broadway Street.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers were called to Southern Apartments, 216 W. Second St., concerning a missing person.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Kimberly Drive.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers were called to Ensign Drive after someone broke into a residence. The caller was not sure whether anything was missing.
• At 12:07 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue after a key was stolen from a door.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers were called to Kohl’s, 7700 John Davis Drive, concerning a suspected shoplifter.
• At 1:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Chili’s Bar and Grill, 345 Leonardwood Drive, after something was burned onto the building.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers were called to Ute Trail concerning stolen checks.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a report of shots fired. The caller thought it might be fireworks.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for a possible rape case. The patient did not want a report and left the emergency room.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers were called to Kohl’s, 7700 John Davis Drive, concerning a theft of cologne and another item.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning a possible theft of money.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail for a child abuse complaint.
