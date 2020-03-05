The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday:
• At 9:26 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at Stewart Home and School, 4200 Old Lawrenceburg Road. It was a false alarm.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers were called to Wildwood Place after tires were damaged on a vehicle.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to University Drive after a red car struck an Amazon Prime van and fled the scene.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies were called to Lebanon Road for a report of a person shooting outside. The caller requested that deputies speak to the person.
• At 12:53 p.m., firefighters were called to Bald Knob Road after a truck struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was not injured.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Apartments on Hanna Place concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Walnut Street.
• At 3:03 p.m., firefighters were called to the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street for a person stuck in an elevator. The run was canceled after security said the elevator was clear.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel concerning a possible stolen scooter.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court after a gold Lexus was struck by a green Acura, which fled the scene.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers took a report from a person on Cypress Drive concerning a phone call threatening to freeze her account if she didn’t wire money.
• At 6:18 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Harvieland Road.
• At 10:21 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Country Lane.
