The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:54 a.m., firefighters were called to Landings Drive for a fire investigation.

• At 2:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Green Wilson Road.

• At 7:41 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after windows were broken on a vehicle.

• At 7:47 a.m., officers took an online report from WesBanco on West Main Street regarding suspected fraud.

• At 7:48 a.m., officers took an online report from Bypass Plaza Drive concerning a stolen video game system.

• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a missing child. The child later returned home.

• At 3:14 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Myrtle Avenue.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to Compton Avenue regarding a domestic assault. 

• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Briarwood Lane for a report of people smoking marijuana.

• At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Comanche Trail.

• At 6:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Royal Parkway.

• At 6:32 p.m., officers were called to Shell, 1680 Versailles Road, concerning a theft. The caller said the clerk took his money but would not let him pump gasoline.

