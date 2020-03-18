The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:54 a.m., firefighters were called to Landings Drive for a fire investigation.
• At 2:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Green Wilson Road.
• At 7:41 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after windows were broken on a vehicle.
• At 7:47 a.m., officers took an online report from WesBanco on West Main Street regarding suspected fraud.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers took an online report from Bypass Plaza Drive concerning a stolen video game system.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a missing child. The child later returned home.
• At 3:14 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to Compton Avenue regarding a domestic assault.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Briarwood Lane for a report of people smoking marijuana.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.
• At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Comanche Trail.
• At 6:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Royal Parkway.
• At 6:32 p.m., officers were called to Shell, 1680 Versailles Road, concerning a theft. The caller said the clerk took his money but would not let him pump gasoline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.