The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 2:36 a.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a person stole beer.

• At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Louisville Road for a hit-and-run accident.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive after two tires were slashed on a vehicle.

• At 5:02 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street concerning a stolen backpack from a porch.

• At 5:08 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 6:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Royal Parkway for a controlled burn.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Michael Boulevard.

• At 7:12 p.m., firefighters were called to Harvieland Road for a controlled burn.

