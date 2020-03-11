The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 2:23 a.m., deputies were called to Old Versailles Road regarding suspected drug activity.
• At 2:36 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Main Street.
• At 5:19 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street regarding a fight in the parking lot.
• At 7:46 a.m. and 9:24 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 10:10 a.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Interstate 64 for an overturned vehicle. The call was transferred to Shelby County.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Medical Pavilion on Kings Daughters Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers were called to Laffoon Drive for a stolen vehicle.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Lane for an alarm sounding.
• At 2:57 p.m., deputies took a report concerning stolen trash cans from Camp Pleasant.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive after two people allegedly broke into a vacant house.
• At 4:13 p.m., county firefighters were called to Stewart Home & School on Old Lawrenceburg Road regarding smoke in the attic of the maintenance building.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Diagnostic Drive.
• At 7:56 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers were called to a residential burglary on Corral Way.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Fannin Court.
• At 11:46 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road concerning suspected drug activity. The caller said she smelled marijuana from a neighboring apartment.
