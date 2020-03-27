blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to Old Glass Farm Road concerning a missing juvenile.

• At 5:04 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Comanche Trail.

• At 5:46 a.m., officers were called to James Way after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 7:37 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Ridge Drive.

• At 8:03 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Cheyenne Trail.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to a shelter on West Second Street after a person had not shown up for two days.

• At 11:13 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to Turnberry Drive regarding a theft.

• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to 375 Leonardwood Drive after the driver of a state vehicle left without paying for $40 in fuel on March 23.

• At 2:12 p.m., officers were called to Terra Linda Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail regarding a possible assault. 

• At 5:11 p.m., firefighters were called to Johnson Road for a controlled burn.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers were called to 200 Capital Ave. regarding someone stuck in an elevator.

• At 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Harp Pike for a controlled burn.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar, 101 Northgate Drive, concerning a theft. A customer fled from the back of the store after setting off the alarm.

• At 7:22 p.m., firefighters were called to Union Ridge Road for a possible structure fire. It was a controlled burn. The fire was extinguished.

• At 8:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Louisville Road for a controlled burn.

• At 8:4 7p.m., firefighters were called to Herman Smither Road for a controlled burn.

• At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue after the caller heard one shot and saw a vehicle leaving the area.

