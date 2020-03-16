The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday through Sunday:
Friday
• At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to Harrodsburg Lane regarding shots fired.
• At 3:43 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road regarding shots fired.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Sullivan Square Parking Garage on Ann Street after someone broke into the mechanical room and changed the lock. A sleeping bag was found inside the room.
• At 12:39 p.m., deputies were called to Cherrywood Drive concerning a juvenile being assaulted by an adult woman.
• At 2:59 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a person with a gunshot wound. The patient said it was accidental.
• At 6:17 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 6:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a gas leak on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 7:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Sheep Pen Road.
Saturday
• At 12:15 a.m., officers and firefighters were called to Sequoyah Trail concerning a physical assault. The patient was complaining of back pain.
• At 6:59 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Evergreen Road.
• At 12:34 p.m., officers took a report at the police station concerning an identity theft.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Audubon Drive.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail concerning a missing person.
• At 5:49 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were called to Blackburn Avenue concerning a missing person.
• At 9:02 p.m., officers were called to Montaplast, 2011 Hoover Blvd., for a fraud or forgery complaint.
• At 11:37 p.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue regarding an assault involving broken glass.
Sunday
• At 3:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Thomas Street.
• At 4:!5 a.m., officers were called to Shelby Street by a taxi driver whose customer did not pay for a ride.
• At 4:25 a.m., officers took a report at the police station from a taxi driver.
• At 6:06 a.m., officers were called to Conway Street after a woman reportedly attempted to break into a residence.
• At 9:18 a.m., officers were called to the Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe on West Broadway Street after a window was broken.
• At 11:05 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to Hamilton Lane after a van ran into a hill. The driver was complaining of hip and arm pain.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Fiesta Way after someone entered a vehicle and went through the interior.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Wapping Street.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street regarding a vandalism complaint.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers were called to Clearwater Lane after someone reportedly broke into a residence. The suspects were the owners.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street about a stolen bike.
