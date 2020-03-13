blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Ridgewood Lane after a man allegedly broke into the residence, held the caller down and took her phone. The man did leave.

• At 5:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Jett Boulevard.

• At 7:26 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Hoover Boulevard.

• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane after a purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:56 a.m, officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 after a man stole a pair of ear buds.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from a bank account.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Campbell Street regarding a missing child. The child was later located.

• At 11:58 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court concerning an assault. 

• At 12:!3 p.m., firefighters were called to Jones Lane for a controlled burn.

• At 12:49 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road concerning an alleged theft involving a state fuel card.

• At 1:35 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Pebblebrook Way.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a stolen tax refund check.

• At 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road for a rubbish fire.

• At 5:39 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.

• At 5:43 p.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road after someone reportedly broke into a residence and took several items.

• At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road regarding a smell of smoke in the area.

• At 6:41 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:50 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Lyons Road.

• At 9:52 p.m., officers were called to Blackburn Avenue concerning a missing person who left over school work.

