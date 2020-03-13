The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Ridgewood Lane after a man allegedly broke into the residence, held the caller down and took her phone. The man did leave.
• At 5:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Jett Boulevard.
• At 7:26 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane after a purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 10:56 a.m, officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 after a man stole a pair of ear buds.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from a bank account.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Campbell Street regarding a missing child. The child was later located.
• At 11:58 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court concerning an assault.
• At 12:!3 p.m., firefighters were called to Jones Lane for a controlled burn.
• At 12:49 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road concerning an alleged theft involving a state fuel card.
• At 1:35 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Pebblebrook Way.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a stolen tax refund check.
• At 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road for a rubbish fire.
• At 5:39 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road after someone reportedly broke into a residence and took several items.
• At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road regarding a smell of smoke in the area.
• At 6:41 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:50 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Lyons Road.
• At 9:52 p.m., officers were called to Blackburn Avenue concerning a missing person who left over school work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.