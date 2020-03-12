The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 5:09 a.m, officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Main Street.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft of jewelry.
• At 10:37 a.m., officers were called to Community Trust Bank on Versailles Road for a fraud complaint.
• At 1:09 p.m., officers were called to Greenup Avenue concerning a man who ignited rags and grass.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Westover Road.
• At 3:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Switzer Avenue.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning the theft of a bicycle.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers were called to Dolly Graham Park on River Street concerning a criminal mischief complaint.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to Tuscany Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 6:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Pea Ridge Road.
• At 7:11 p.m., offices were called to Owenton Road for a missing person report.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue for an assault.
• At 8:07 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 8:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Sheep Pen Road.
• At 11:09 p.m., firefighters, deputies and officers responded to a possible injury accident on Glennis Creek Road when a vehicle overturned. The driver refused medical attention.
