The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:58 a.m., officers were called to Gayle Street concerning a person trying to break into a shop.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to Duncan Road after a gas pump was damaged.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to Carson Place concerning a person dumping tires illegally.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road regarding a burglary complaint.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Fairview Avenue concerning a person threatening people with a baseball bat.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard after someone broke a car window and stole a wallet and backpack.
• At 10:22 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments after people tried to vandalize a surveillance camera.
Saturday
• At 12:11 p.m., officers were called to Shenandoah Drive concerning a missing juvenile.
• At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident on Winding Way. The victims were complaining of back pain and hand pain.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Seminole Trail between a car and a pickup truck.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Swigert Avenue between a car and a motorcycle.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an accident at Speedway on U.S. 127 involving a motorcycle.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers were called to Thunder Church on U.S. 127 after a laptop computer was taken from a vehicle.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Goose Creek Road concerning shots being fired.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to Big Lots on U.S. 127 concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 8:12 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail for an armed and dangerous person.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers were called to West Campbell Street for suspected drug activity.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to Patricia Street after the caller heard a gunshot.
• At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning an assault.
Sunday
• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road for a report of shots fired.
• At 2:10 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a report of shots fired.
• At 6:24 a.m., officers were called to Harvieland Road regarding a possible burglary.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers took a report for a missing person.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Jeremy Drive after a firearm and wallet were taken from vehicles during the night.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers took a report concerning a stolen laptop computer.
• At 3:11 p.m., firefighters were called to U.S. 127 for a possible brush fire.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers were called to Oxford Place concerning a missing juvenile.
• At 6:51 p.m., officers were called to Royal Parkway regarding a person shooting a gun.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane after a window was broken on a vehicle.
