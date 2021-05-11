blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:40 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a burglary on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported that a male broke a granddaughter’s window out and that they heard yelling. The caller said the male ran up the alley. An officer advised it was the granddaughter’s boyfriend, who is also her unborn child’s father. EMS was requested for the male, who cut his hands on the window.

• At 7:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive.

• At 7:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of seven to eight shots fired in the area of Joey’s Maytag on Holmes Street. 

• At 8:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hanly Lane.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Oakmont Lane. A caller reported a door was egged overnight.

• At 9:06 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 10:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.

• At 11:58 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Second Street.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported that two juveniles shot the side of his blue Chevrolet Silverado with a BB gun then ran into a residence.

• At 12:57 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Owenton Road.

• At 1:27 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:11 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male wearing all black was shooting a gun. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 4:27 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported two males were fighting in front of the Old Capitol.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on East Third Street.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported there was smoke in the hallway and it smelled like burnt plastic. Firefighters extinguished a stove fire.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Woodgate Road. A caller reported several items were stolen.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collision Center Drive.

• At 7:14 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.

• At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person on West Second Street.

• At 7:36 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported possible bullet holes in a door that weren’t there earlier.

• At 7:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Logan Street.

• At 8:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Logan Street.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a fight on Goodman Way. A caller reported hearing several men outside fighting.

