The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 8:26 a.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment on East Main Street. A caller reported his vehicle was broken into on Westland Drive and wallets were stolen.
• At 9:15 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Willow Street. A caller reported a male “walked outside of a residence with a shotgun and then walked back in.”
• At 10:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgewood Lane. A caller advised he wanted to make a report for theft of services by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile neighbor was breaking into her house and vehicles. The caller advised her son “just saw him in the caller’s bedroom” and then the teenager “jumped out a window and ran away.”
• At 12:13 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Jackson Drive. A caller reported a vehicle had been broken into three nights in a row. The caller advised nothing was stolen, but things were “thrown around.”
• At 12:22 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Holmes Street.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Evergreen Road.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her wallet was “lifted” out of her purse.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive near the East-West Connector.
• At 6:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lee Court. A caller reported her temporary license plate was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 11:04 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Epic Liquor at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported two males stole $300 worth of liquor and left in a white Dodge.
