Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod, left, talks with Frankfort police officers near his truck outside of Speedway on Versailles Road Thursday evening. A male reportedly suffered a fatal overdose in the restroom at the convenience store. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported two young men were fighting in the parking lot.
• At 7:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone broke into the saddlebags on his motorcycle and stole “all his things.”
• At 7:40 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.
• At 8:42 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 90-year-old woman on Spendthrift Street.
• At 9:44 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported a 24-year-old male, who was working on an air conditioner, had his finger cut off. The caller said the finger was still in a glove.
• At 11:12 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 12:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Deer Haven Drive. A caller reported receiving two checks that bounced for insufficient funds.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bedford Road. A caller reported someone stole a 24-foot cargo trailer overnight.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Glenns Creek Road.
• At 4:45 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road. Dispatch received an automated message advising a vehicle had been in a severe accident.
• At 4:53 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Valero on KY 151. A caller reported a person in a Toyota Tacoma threw a full bottle at her vehicle in a road rage incident.
• At 5:24 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Creekstone Court. A caller reported a juvenile female was missing. She returned home at 6:53 p.m.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person at Speedway on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in the restroom was not breathing and cold to the touch. It is suspected he died from a drug overdose.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Equine Way.
• At 10:13 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female who had been dropped off at Walmart at 1:30 p.m. was missing.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road near Wendy’s and Arby’s. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.