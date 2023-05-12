051123 Speedway OD

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod, left, talks with Frankfort police officers near his truck outside of Speedway on Versailles Road Thursday evening. A male reportedly suffered a fatal overdose in the restroom at the convenience store. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported two young men were fighting in the parking lot.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription