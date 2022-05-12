blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:31 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a 21-year-old female had been missing since 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The female returned home at 1:48 a.m.

• At 2:44 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Owenton Avenue.

• At 6:48 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:58 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hillwood Avenue. A caller reported her vehicle was broken into overnight and a gun was stolen.

• At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 9:25 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Country Lane.

• At 10:38 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on West Main Street.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ringo Avenue.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to theft attempt at Dollar General on Versailles Road.

• At 12:44 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Democrat Drive.

• At 1:07 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a window was busted out of a vehicle.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Compton Drive. A caller reported an apartment was vandalized.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Dixie Alley.

• At 3:21 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Democrat Drive.

• At 3:22 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Democrat Drive.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 10:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription