The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:24 a.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS responded to a fight on Swigert Avenue.
• At 6:26 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller in Exam Room 2 reported that someone stole two suitcases and some backpacks at the Shell on Duncan Road.
• At 7:16 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Centennial Avenue.
• At 8:20 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Evergreen Road.
• At 9:24 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 9:34 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a burglary on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported he was outside and had a gun and a male was inside his house. The caller said the door was kicked in and he shot the male in the stomach. The caller applied pressure to wound until first responders arrived.
• At 9:47 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Swigert Avenue.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Swigert Avenue.
• At 10:35 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Meadow View Drive.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers were notified of a theft at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the store keys were stolen. The keys were returned.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Laralan Avenue.
• At 12:39 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Schenkel Lane and East Main Street near Coldstone Creamery. A caller reported two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. One male was complaining of head pain.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS and the coroner responded to a fatality on Interstate 64 East near the Kentucky River Bridge. A 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
• At 3:23 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St. Clair and West Clinton streets.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male put merchandise in his pants and left walking toward Days Inn. He was arrested and taken into custody.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A male shoplifter was apprehended by store officials.
• At 9:47 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an assault at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A female caller reported that a male hit her and she had a knot on her head. She later admitted that she hit the male as well.
• At 11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported a male was attempting to break into vehicles.
