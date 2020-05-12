The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Gulf on East Main Street after a woman was reportedly assaulted. The woman declined to file a report.
• At 1:57 a.m., officers were called to Meagher Avenue concerning an assault between friends.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to Art’s Electric on Commerce Boulevard concerning a theft of tools.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after several vehicles on the second level were vandalized.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage after someone broke into a vehicle and stole a radio.
• At 9:40 a.m., officers were called to BFI Landfill on KY 151 regarding an accident between two pickup trucks.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut on East Main Street concerning a person entering the restaurant with a firearm.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after a vehicle was vandalized during the night.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road concerning the theft of a fire pit.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to Cedar Ridge Road concerning an assault.
• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after someone broke into a vehicle and left a cellphone behind.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue regarding an alleged theft by the caller’s son.
• At 10:12 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning a theft of a dog and a person making threats.
• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road after someone broke into a residence and took items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.