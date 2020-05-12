blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Gulf on East Main Street after a woman was reportedly assaulted. The woman declined to file a report.

• At 1:57 a.m., officers were called to Meagher Avenue concerning an assault between friends.

• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to Art’s Electric on Commerce Boulevard concerning a theft of tools.

• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after several vehicles on the second level were vandalized.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage after someone broke into a vehicle and stole a radio.

• At 9:40 a.m., officers were called to BFI Landfill on KY 151 regarding an accident between two pickup trucks. 

• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut on East Main Street concerning a person entering the restaurant with a firearm.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after a vehicle was vandalized during the night.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road concerning the theft of a fire pit.

• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to Cedar Ridge Road concerning an assault.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after someone broke into a vehicle and left a cellphone behind.

• At 9:48 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue regarding an alleged theft by the caller’s son.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning a theft of a dog and a person making threats. 

• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road after someone broke into a residence and took items.

