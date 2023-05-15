The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:35 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Square.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported a bike was stolen from a basement room on Thursday or Friday.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Collins Lane.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported two females were fighting.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 78-year-old male on Bonnycastle Drive. The coroner advised he died of natural causes.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Sunset Drive. A caller reported a female “punched her baby in the face” then “grabbed the baby and went inside the house.”
• At 6:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 7:09 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Moss Lane. A caller reported someone stole a lawnmower and two weedeaters.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported hearing five or six shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers took an assault report on Wildwood Place. A caller reported someone assaulted her daughter. The caller said someone “jerked her daughter by the hair and beat her with a rock.”
• At 9:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road near Corporate Drive.
Saturday
• At 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to a fight at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported two females were fighting in the parking lot.
• At 1:10 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Capital Pharmacy and Medical Equipment on East Main Street.
• At 9:52 a.m., officers took an assault report on West Main Street. A female caller reported a female hit her.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Bluegrass Avenue. A caller reported someone threw a glass bottle at the front door and advised there was video footage of the incident.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on McCreary Avenue.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:07 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on John Davis Drive.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers took an assault report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a boy assaulted her daughter.
• At 6:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jason Drive.
• At 7:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported someone stole the lock on his storage unit and several items were missing.
Sunday
• At 12:05 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported their son was hit by an older brother and sustained a bloody nose.
• At 5:47 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported four people were fighting.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Tonkawa Trail.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers and deputies at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a dryer was on fire in the laundry room.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sequoyah Trail.
• At 8:46 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Cedar Road.
• At 9:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Collins Lane near Bluegrass Avenue.
• At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Jackson Drive. A male caller reported he was “attacked and someone dumped alcohol on him.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.