The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:06 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 8:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at AutoZone on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a company vehicle had a part stolen overnight.

• At 9:11 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Blackburn Avenue. A caller's 16-year-old son did not show up for school. The caller said the son was at a friend’s house when he was found before.

• At 10:47 a.m., deputies took a missing-person report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:19 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on West Battle Alley.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 12:49 p.m., officers received a complaint about shots fired on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a male in a red hoodie was shooting at a female in gray slacks.

• At 12:52 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 2:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reed Drive.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported someone stole a saw.

• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street. A caller reported that someone “broke down the door on the first level” of the parking garage and that a male with long hair ran away from the garage.

• At 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 2:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street.

• At 2:50 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Station Road. A caller reported two rings valued at $7,000 were stolen a few weeks ago.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St. Clair and Broadway streets.

• At 4:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone stole money.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers were called about shots fired on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported that someone in a black vehicle “shot up” a neighbor’s house, windows and vehicle windows.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A manager reported that a customer complained that “stuff was stolen from their car” and that there was video of it.

• At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported two males were “sitting on the porch with guns.”

