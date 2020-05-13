blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a garage fire on Green Wilson Road.

• At 3:25 a.m., officers responded to an animal complaint at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road.

• At 10:09 a.m., officers were called to East Second Street for an animal complaint.

• At 10:11 a.m. officers were called to Bridgeport-Benson Road concerning two dogs running loose and getting into trash cans.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers were called to River Valley Road for a possible animal cruelty complaint.

• At 3:04 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault complaint.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Lawrenceburg Road after a purse and cell phone stolen from a shopping cart.

